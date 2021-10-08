Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

