Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Strong Sell

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $454.33 million, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

