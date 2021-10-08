Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report sales of $38.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.60 million. Vericel reported sales of $32.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $170.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.67 million to $170.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $216.22 million, with estimates ranging from $202.93 million to $239.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $1,980,878 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

VCEL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.42. 4,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,437. Vericel has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.96 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.