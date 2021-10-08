Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Heska posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $265.78 on Friday. Heska has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,398.84 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Heska news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 8.3% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 24.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

