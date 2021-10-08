Zacks: Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.15. GFL Environmental posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,962. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.08. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

