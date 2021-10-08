Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.26). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884,970 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264,237 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $6,750,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,209 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.