Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.26). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884,970 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264,237 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $6,750,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,209 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.