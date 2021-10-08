Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. US Foods reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 246.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Foods.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.
US Foods stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56.
In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.
