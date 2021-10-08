Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Post $0.57 EPS

Brokerages predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. The Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

