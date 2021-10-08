Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.87.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after buying an additional 107,736 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.