Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NMG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 34,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,669. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

