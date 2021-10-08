Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. NetScout Systems also posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.62 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

