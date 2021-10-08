Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will report sales of $48.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $178.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $200.24 million, with estimates ranging from $199.40 million to $202.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of European Wax Center stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

