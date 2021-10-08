Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

