Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Brokerages expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to post $5.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.34 billion. Braskem reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $19.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $17.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%.

BAK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE BAK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.19. 3,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.66. Braskem has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Braskem during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

