Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 545,920 shares of company stock worth $21,750,831. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

