Zacks: Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 215,965 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

