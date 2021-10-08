Zacks: Analysts Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.98 Million

Brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to post sales of $82.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.03 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $91.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $345.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $325.39 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,550. The stock has a market cap of $891.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

