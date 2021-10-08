Zacks: Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Million

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to report $4.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the highest is $6.15 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,575%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $14.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $19.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.33. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.