Zacks: Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to report $4.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the highest is $6.15 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,575%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $14.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $19.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.33. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.