Zacks: Analysts Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. DocuSign posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,010. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.98. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.43 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,931 shares of company stock worth $24,951,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 33.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.