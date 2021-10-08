Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRMK opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

