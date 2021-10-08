Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRMK opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.