Zacks: Analysts Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to post $289.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $7.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,702.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $314.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $672.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $68.34 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $142.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 441.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after buying an additional 778,093 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

