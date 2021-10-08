Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $44.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

