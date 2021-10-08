Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report sales of $71.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.90 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $54.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $270.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,442,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PAR Technology by 247.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 67,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in PAR Technology by 129,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.09. 3,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,008. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

