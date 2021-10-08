Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will report earnings per share of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. 315,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,819. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after buying an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $86,001,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 444,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

