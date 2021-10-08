Ying Chiu Herbert Lee Sells 1,685,000 Shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Stock

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 1,685,000 shares of Integrated Media Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $3,707,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ying Chiu Herbert Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, August 7th, Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 227,811 shares of Integrated Media Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $512,574.75.

IMTE opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. Integrated Media Technology Limited has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

