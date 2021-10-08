Ycash (YEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,709.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $14,709.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00227994 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00124058 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.09 or 0.00143761 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000794 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,654,725 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

