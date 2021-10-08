Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 323.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64,115 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 141.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 316,002 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 905.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 180,114 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 713.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUY. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

AUY opened at $4.06 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

