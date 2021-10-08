Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $421,000 in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Context Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,167,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 27,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $12.05 on Friday. Amryt Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.17 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 142.73% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. Analysts predict that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

