XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 2.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $385,678,785.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $2,134,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,215,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,528,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,000 shares of company stock worth $137,524,340. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $309.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

