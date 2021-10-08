XTX Topco Ltd Takes $210,000 Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

