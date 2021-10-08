XTX Topco Ltd Sells 2,142 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 77.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $52,344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

