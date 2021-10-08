XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,032 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $46,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.