XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,980 Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $13.69 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.11 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.