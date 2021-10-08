XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $232,000 Investment in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

