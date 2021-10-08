XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $966.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.
BJ’s Restaurants Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
