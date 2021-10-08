XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $966.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

BJ's Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

