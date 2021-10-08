Xponance Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,274 shares of company stock valued at $483,437 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

