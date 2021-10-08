Xponance Inc. Makes New $272,000 Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,686,000 after purchasing an additional 269,045 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,603,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after acquiring an additional 216,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,076,000 after acquiring an additional 102,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after acquiring an additional 893,514 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $31.52 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

