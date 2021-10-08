Xponance Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

REZI opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.