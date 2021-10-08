Xponance Inc. Invests $232,000 in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 11.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Balchem by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 264.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 45.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $152.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $97.32 and a 12-month high of $153.71. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCPC. Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

