Xponance Inc. Buys New Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,449 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,032 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,193,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after buying an additional 1,281,776 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUM. DA Davidson upped their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

SUM stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.