XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.27.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $50.79 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.