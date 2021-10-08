XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,443,166.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $1,443,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $76.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $103.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

