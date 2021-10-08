XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $1,341,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

XPEL traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,165. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 75.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,915,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its stake in XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XPEL by 217.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 113,861 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 383.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 112,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

