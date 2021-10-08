Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post sales of $314.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.47 million and the lowest is $312.50 million. Wix.com posted sales of $254.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded up $7.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,412. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $171.37 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after buying an additional 1,879,849 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,175,000 after buying an additional 66,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $591,498,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

