William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $812,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

