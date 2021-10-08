William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $101,000 Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PRA Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 142,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $85,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,477 shares of company stock worth $1,937,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $42.91 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

