William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 38,767 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 88.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,767 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $78.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.80. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,586 shares of company stock worth $4,057,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

