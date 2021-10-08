William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at $4,062,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at about $1,399,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,669,000 after purchasing an additional 198,025 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

NYSE DLX opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

