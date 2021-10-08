WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT Raised to C$4.30 at Scotiabank

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.60 to C$4.30 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WLDBF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. WildBrain has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

