WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells $300,750.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $300,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,812,000 after purchasing an additional 377,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WideOpenWest by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WideOpenWest by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in WideOpenWest by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

